FSV: FirstService Corporation
201.59 USD 0.01 (0.00%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FSV ha avuto una variazione del -0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 199.45 e ad un massimo di 202.63.
Segui le dinamiche di FirstService Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
199.45 202.63
Intervallo Annuale
153.13 209.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 201.60
- Apertura
- 201.74
- Bid
- 201.59
- Ask
- 201.89
- Minimo
- 199.45
- Massimo
- 202.63
- Volume
- 244
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.01%
20 settembre, sabato