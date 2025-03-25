QuotazioniSezioni
FSV: FirstService Corporation

201.59 USD 0.01 (0.00%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FSV ha avuto una variazione del -0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 199.45 e ad un massimo di 202.63.

Segui le dinamiche di FirstService Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
199.45 202.63
Intervallo Annuale
153.13 209.66
Chiusura Precedente
201.60
Apertura
201.74
Bid
201.59
Ask
201.89
Minimo
199.45
Massimo
202.63
Volume
244
Variazione giornaliera
-0.00%
Variazione Mensile
1.69%
Variazione Semestrale
20.27%
Variazione Annuale
10.01%
20 settembre, sabato