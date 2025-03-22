QuotesSections
FSV
FSV: FirstService Corporation

203.91 USD 1.02 (0.50%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FSV exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 202.82 and at a high of 205.69.

Follow FirstService Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
202.82 205.69
Year Range
153.13 209.66
Previous Close
204.93
Open
205.69
Bid
203.91
Ask
204.21
Low
202.82
High
205.69
Volume
79
Daily Change
-0.50%
Month Change
2.86%
6 Months Change
21.66%
Year Change
11.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%