FSV: FirstService Corporation
203.91 USD 1.02 (0.50%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FSV exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 202.82 and at a high of 205.69.
Follow FirstService Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
202.82 205.69
Year Range
153.13 209.66
- Previous Close
- 204.93
- Open
- 205.69
- Bid
- 203.91
- Ask
- 204.21
- Low
- 202.82
- High
- 205.69
- Volume
- 79
- Daily Change
- -0.50%
- Month Change
- 2.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.66%
- Year Change
- 11.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%