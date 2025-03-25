Devises / FSV
FSV: FirstService Corporation
201.59 USD 0.01 (0.00%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FSV a changé de -0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 199.45 et à un maximum de 202.63.
Suivez la dynamique FirstService Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
FSV Nouvelles
Range quotidien
199.45 202.63
Range Annuel
153.13 209.66
- Clôture Précédente
- 201.60
- Ouverture
- 201.74
- Bid
- 201.59
- Ask
- 201.89
- Plus Bas
- 199.45
- Plus Haut
- 202.63
- Volume
- 244
- Changement quotidien
- -0.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.69%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 20.27%
- Changement Annuel
- 10.01%
20 septembre, samedi