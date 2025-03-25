クォートセクション
通貨 / FSV
FSV: FirstService Corporation

201.60 USD 1.61 (0.79%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FSVの今日の為替レートは、-0.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり201.32の安値と204.54の高値で取引されました。

FirstService Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
201.32 204.54
1年のレンジ
153.13 209.66
以前の終値
203.21
始値
203.31
買値
201.60
買値
201.90
安値
201.32
高値
204.54
出来高
168
1日の変化
-0.79%
1ヶ月の変化
1.69%
6ヶ月の変化
20.28%
1年の変化
10.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K