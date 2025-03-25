通貨 / FSV
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FSV: FirstService Corporation
201.60 USD 1.61 (0.79%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FSVの今日の為替レートは、-0.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり201.32の安値と204.54の高値で取引されました。
FirstService Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSV News
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook FirstService (FSV)
- FirstService Corp stock hits all-time high at 202.8 USD
- FirstService Corp stock hits 52-week high at $201.85
- CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Earnings call transcript: FirstService beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock surges
- FirstService Corp stock hits 52-week high at 201.15 USD
- Is FirstService (FSV) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- Wasatch International Select Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAISX)
- FirstService (FSV) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- FirstService stock price target raised to $225 from $217 at BMO Capital
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.16%
- FirstService Corp stock hits 52-week high at 197.88 USD
- FirstService FSV Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FirstService (FSV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- FirstService beats Q2 estimates as earnings surge on strong margin expansion
- FirstService earnings beat by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- FirstService February 2025 presentation: 17% revenue growth caps strong 2024 performance
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Fidelity Special Values PLC to feature on QuotedData show
- FirstService expands with Utah fire protection acquisitions
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 30
- 21 Upcoming Dividend Increases To Finish Q1
- Wasatch International Select Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
1日のレンジ
201.32 204.54
1年のレンジ
153.13 209.66
- 以前の終値
- 203.21
- 始値
- 203.31
- 買値
- 201.60
- 買値
- 201.90
- 安値
- 201.32
- 高値
- 204.54
- 出来高
- 168
- 1日の変化
- -0.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.28%
- 1年の変化
- 10.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K