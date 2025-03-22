货币 / FSV
FSV: FirstService Corporation
202.67 USD 2.26 (1.10%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FSV汇率已更改-1.10%。当日，交易品种以低点202.21和高点205.69进行交易。
关注FirstService Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
202.21 205.69
年范围
153.13 209.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 204.93
- 开盘价
- 205.69
- 卖价
- 202.67
- 买价
- 202.97
- 最低价
- 202.21
- 最高价
- 205.69
- 交易量
- 205
- 日变化
- -1.10%
- 月变化
- 2.23%
- 6个月变化
- 20.92%
- 年变化
- 10.60%
