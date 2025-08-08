Moedas / FLUT
FLUT: Flutter Entertainment plc
279.07 USD 0.81 (0.29%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FLUT para hoje mudou para -0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 275.63 e o mais alto foi 280.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Flutter Entertainment plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
275.63 280.97
Faixa anual
197.16 309.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 279.88
- Open
- 280.88
- Bid
- 279.07
- Ask
- 279.37
- Low
- 275.63
- High
- 280.97
- Volume
- 2.667 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.29%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.54%
- Mudança anual
- 17.37%
