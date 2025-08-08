Currencies / FLUT
FLUT: Flutter Entertainment plc
278.18 USD 0.15 (0.05%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLUT exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 275.72 and at a high of 280.20.
Follow Flutter Entertainment plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FLUT News
Daily Range
275.72 280.20
Year Range
197.16 309.60
- Previous Close
- 278.03
- Open
- 277.77
- Bid
- 278.18
- Ask
- 278.48
- Low
- 275.72
- High
- 280.20
- Volume
- 2.085 K
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- -5.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.14%
- Year Change
- 17.00%
