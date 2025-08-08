QuotesSections
Currencies / FLUT
FLUT: Flutter Entertainment plc

278.18 USD 0.15 (0.05%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLUT exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 275.72 and at a high of 280.20.

FLUT exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 275.72 and at a high of 280.20.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLUT News

Daily Range
275.72 280.20
Year Range
197.16 309.60
Previous Close
278.03
Open
277.77
Bid
278.18
Ask
278.48
Low
275.72
High
280.20
Volume
2.085 K
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
-5.86%
6 Months Change
26.14%
Year Change
17.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%