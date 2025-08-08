货币 / FLUT
FLUT: Flutter Entertainment plc
279.04 USD 0.84 (0.30%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FLUT汇率已更改-0.30%。当日，交易品种以低点278.61和高点280.91进行交易。
关注Flutter Entertainment plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
278.61 280.91
年范围
197.16 309.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 279.88
- 开盘价
- 280.88
- 卖价
- 279.04
- 买价
- 279.34
- 最低价
- 278.61
- 最高价
- 280.91
- 交易量
- 290
- 日变化
- -0.30%
- 月变化
- -5.57%
- 6个月变化
- 26.53%
- 年变化
- 17.36%
