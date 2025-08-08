QuotazioniSezioni
FLUT: Flutter Entertainment plc

284.70 USD 2.32 (0.82%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FLUT ha avuto una variazione del 0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 280.24 e ad un massimo di 285.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Flutter Entertainment plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
280.24 285.23
Intervallo Annuale
197.16 309.60
Chiusura Precedente
282.38
Apertura
280.24
Bid
284.70
Ask
285.00
Minimo
280.24
Massimo
285.23
Volume
2.545 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.82%
Variazione Mensile
-3.65%
Variazione Semestrale
29.09%
Variazione Annuale
19.74%
