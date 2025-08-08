CotizacionesSecciones
FLUT
FLUT: Flutter Entertainment plc

279.07 USD 0.81 (0.29%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FLUT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.29%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 275.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 280.97.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Flutter Entertainment plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
275.63 280.97
Rango anual
197.16 309.60
Cierres anteriores
279.88
Open
280.88
Bid
279.07
Ask
279.37
Low
275.63
High
280.97
Volumen
2.667 K
Cambio diario
-0.29%
Cambio mensual
-5.56%
Cambio a 6 meses
26.54%
Cambio anual
17.37%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B