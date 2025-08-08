Divisas / FLUT
FLUT: Flutter Entertainment plc
279.07 USD 0.81 (0.29%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FLUT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.29%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 275.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 280.97.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Flutter Entertainment plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
275.63 280.97
Rango anual
197.16 309.60
- Cierres anteriores
- 279.88
- Open
- 280.88
- Bid
- 279.07
- Ask
- 279.37
- Low
- 275.63
- High
- 280.97
- Volumen
- 2.667 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.29%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.56%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 26.54%
- Cambio anual
- 17.37%
