Moedas / FLEX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FLEX: Flex Ltd
57.27 USD 0.81 (1.43%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FLEX para hoje mudou para 1.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 57.05 e o mais alto foi 58.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Flex Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLEX Notícias
- Hartung da Flex Ltd. vende ações no valor de US$ 2,5 milhões
- Hartung of Flex Ltd. sells $2.5m in shares
- Wall Street Has Eyes On This AI Infrastructure Stock. Here's Why.
- Flex and Renesas Team Up for Advanced Power Management Solutions
- JBL Rides on Strength in Intelligent Infrastructure: Will it Persist?
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Wendler, diretor de contabilidade da Flex Ltd., vende ações no valor de US$ 566.600
- Wendler, Flex Ltd. chief accounting officer, sells $566,600 in shares
- Celestica Rides on Robust Supply Chain Network: Will it Fuel Growth?
- Nextracker acquires Origami Solar for $53 million to enter panel frame market
- Flex Ltd. files prospectus supplement and legal opinion with SEC
- Nextracker launches new DC power connector for solar installations
- Flex stock hits all-time high at 54.84 USD
- JBL Stock Surges 98% in a Year: Is it a Must-Have in Your Portfolio?
- Garmin (GRMN) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Here's Why Flex (FLEX) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Celestica Gains From Robust Cash Flow: Will the Trend Continue?
- Teradyne (TER) Up 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Flex stock hits all-time high at 53.99 USD
- JBL Is Betting Big on AI Data Center Market: Will This Drive Growth?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on CrowdStrike stock ahead of earnings
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Celestica Outperforms Industry Year to Date: Reason to Buy the Stock?
Faixa diária
57.05 58.12
Faixa anual
25.11 58.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 56.46
- Open
- 57.36
- Bid
- 57.27
- Ask
- 57.57
- Low
- 57.05
- High
- 58.12
- Volume
- 311
- Mudança diária
- 1.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 74.55%
- Mudança anual
- 71.62%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh