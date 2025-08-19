Divisas / FLEX
FLEX: Flex Ltd
56.46 USD 0.74 (1.29%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FLEX de hoy ha cambiado un -1.29%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 55.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 57.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Flex Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
55.35 57.20
Rango anual
25.11 58.59
- Cierres anteriores
- 57.20
- Open
- 57.20
- Bid
- 56.46
- Ask
- 56.76
- Low
- 55.35
- High
- 57.20
- Volumen
- 8.855 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.29%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.14%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 72.08%
- Cambio anual
- 69.19%
