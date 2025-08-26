Valute / FLEX
FLEX: Flex Ltd
58.65 USD 0.52 (0.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FLEX ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.69 e ad un massimo di 58.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Flex Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
57.69 58.80
Intervallo Annuale
25.11 58.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 58.13
- Apertura
- 58.12
- Bid
- 58.65
- Ask
- 58.95
- Minimo
- 57.69
- Massimo
- 58.80
- Volume
- 7.230 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 78.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 75.76%
20 settembre, sabato