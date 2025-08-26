Devises / FLEX
FLEX: Flex Ltd
58.65 USD 0.52 (0.89%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FLEX a changé de 0.89% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 57.69 et à un maximum de 58.80.
Suivez la dynamique Flex Ltd. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
57.69 58.80
Range Annuel
25.11 58.80
- Clôture Précédente
- 58.13
- Ouverture
- 58.12
- Bid
- 58.65
- Ask
- 58.95
- Plus Bas
- 57.69
- Plus Haut
- 58.80
- Volume
- 7.230 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.89%
- Changement Mensuel
- 12.33%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 78.76%
- Changement Annuel
- 75.76%
