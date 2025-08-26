CotationsSections
Devises / FLEX
Retour à Actions

FLEX: Flex Ltd

58.65 USD 0.52 (0.89%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FLEX a changé de 0.89% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 57.69 et à un maximum de 58.80.

Suivez la dynamique Flex Ltd. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLEX Nouvelles

Range quotidien
57.69 58.80
Range Annuel
25.11 58.80
Clôture Précédente
58.13
Ouverture
58.12
Bid
58.65
Ask
58.95
Plus Bas
57.69
Plus Haut
58.80
Volume
7.230 K
Changement quotidien
0.89%
Changement Mensuel
12.33%
Changement à 6 Mois
78.76%
Changement Annuel
75.76%
20 septembre, samedi