Currencies / FLEX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLEX: Flex Ltd
56.94 USD 0.82 (1.42%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLEX exchange rate has changed by -1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.69 and at a high of 57.93.
Follow Flex Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLEX News
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Wendler, Flex Ltd. chief accounting officer, sells $566,600 in shares
- Celestica Rides on Robust Supply Chain Network: Will it Fuel Growth?
- Nextracker acquires Origami Solar for $53 million to enter panel frame market
- Flex Ltd. files prospectus supplement and legal opinion with SEC
- Nextracker launches new DC power connector for solar installations
- Flex stock hits all-time high at 54.84 USD
- JBL Stock Surges 98% in a Year: Is it a Must-Have in Your Portfolio?
- Garmin (GRMN) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Here's Why Flex (FLEX) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Celestica Gains From Robust Cash Flow: Will the Trend Continue?
- Teradyne (TER) Up 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Flex stock hits all-time high at 53.99 USD
- JBL Is Betting Big on AI Data Center Market: Will This Drive Growth?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on CrowdStrike stock ahead of earnings
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Celestica Outperforms Industry Year to Date: Reason to Buy the Stock?
- Flex Stock Surges 56% in the Past Year: Will the Uptrend Continue?
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Zillow stock amid Flex growth
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- This Jabil Peer Reports Monday As AI Fever Boosts Top-10 Industry
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Walmart, Palo Alto, And Powell At Jackson Hole
- Bernstein reiterates Ford stock rating at Underperform amid tariff pressures
Daily Range
56.69 57.93
Year Range
25.11 58.59
- Previous Close
- 57.76
- Open
- 57.72
- Bid
- 56.94
- Ask
- 57.24
- Low
- 56.69
- High
- 57.93
- Volume
- 2.962 K
- Daily Change
- -1.42%
- Month Change
- 9.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 73.54%
- Year Change
- 70.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%