货币 / FLEX
FLEX: Flex Ltd
56.85 USD 0.35 (0.61%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FLEX汇率已更改-0.61%。当日，交易品种以低点56.06和高点57.20进行交易。
关注Flex Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
56.06 57.20
年范围
25.11 58.59
- 前一天收盘价
- 57.20
- 开盘价
- 57.20
- 卖价
- 56.85
- 买价
- 57.15
- 最低价
- 56.06
- 最高价
- 57.20
- 交易量
- 486
- 日变化
- -0.61%
- 月变化
- 8.89%
- 6个月变化
- 73.27%
- 年变化
- 70.36%
