通貨 / FLEX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FLEX: Flex Ltd
58.13 USD 1.67 (2.96%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FLEXの今日の為替レートは、2.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.95の安値と58.24の高値で取引されました。
Flex Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLEX News
- フレックス社のハートゥング氏、2.5百万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Hartung of Flex Ltd. sells $2.5m in shares
- Wall Street Has Eyes On This AI Infrastructure Stock. Here's Why.
- Flex and Renesas Team Up for Advanced Power Management Solutions
- JBL Rides on Strength in Intelligent Infrastructure: Will it Persist?
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- ウェンドラー、Flex Ltd.の最高会計責任者が56万6,600ドル相当の株式を売却
- Wendler, Flex Ltd. chief accounting officer, sells $566,600 in shares
- Celestica Rides on Robust Supply Chain Network: Will it Fuel Growth?
- Nextracker acquires Origami Solar for $53 million to enter panel frame market
- Flex Ltd. files prospectus supplement and legal opinion with SEC
- Nextracker launches new DC power connector for solar installations
- Flex stock hits all-time high at 54.84 USD
- JBL Stock Surges 98% in a Year: Is it a Must-Have in Your Portfolio?
- Garmin (GRMN) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Here's Why Flex (FLEX) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Celestica Gains From Robust Cash Flow: Will the Trend Continue?
- Teradyne (TER) Up 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Flex stock hits all-time high at 53.99 USD
- JBL Is Betting Big on AI Data Center Market: Will This Drive Growth?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on CrowdStrike stock ahead of earnings
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Celestica Outperforms Industry Year to Date: Reason to Buy the Stock?
1日のレンジ
56.95 58.24
1年のレンジ
25.11 58.59
- 以前の終値
- 56.46
- 始値
- 57.36
- 買値
- 58.13
- 買値
- 58.43
- 安値
- 56.95
- 高値
- 58.24
- 出来高
- 7.515 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.34%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 77.17%
- 1年の変化
- 74.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K