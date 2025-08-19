クォートセクション
通貨 / FLEX
FLEX: Flex Ltd

58.13 USD 1.67 (2.96%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FLEXの今日の為替レートは、2.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.95の安値と58.24の高値で取引されました。

Flex Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
56.95 58.24
1年のレンジ
25.11 58.59
以前の終値
56.46
始値
57.36
買値
58.13
買値
58.43
安値
56.95
高値
58.24
出来高
7.515 K
1日の変化
2.96%
1ヶ月の変化
11.34%
6ヶ月の変化
77.17%
1年の変化
74.20%
