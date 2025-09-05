Moedas / FIX
FIX: Comfort Systems USA Inc
761.69 USD 16.22 (2.09%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FIX para hoje mudou para -2.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 757.88 e o mais alto foi 782.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Comfort Systems USA Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FIX Notícias
Faixa diária
757.88 782.70
Faixa anual
276.44 785.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 777.91
- Open
- 782.70
- Bid
- 761.69
- Ask
- 761.99
- Low
- 757.88
- High
- 782.70
- Volume
- 1.162 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 137.68%
- Mudança anual
- 96.92%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh