FIX: Comfort Systems USA Inc
798.04 USD 2.28 (0.28%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FIX ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 782.86 e ad un massimo di 802.63.
Segui le dinamiche di Comfort Systems USA Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
782.86 802.63
Intervallo Annuale
276.44 806.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 800.32
- Apertura
- 802.63
- Bid
- 798.04
- Ask
- 798.34
- Minimo
- 782.86
- Massimo
- 802.63
- Volume
- 225
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 149.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 106.31%
20 settembre, sabato