QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FIX
Tornare a Azioni

FIX: Comfort Systems USA Inc

798.04 USD 2.28 (0.28%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FIX ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 782.86 e ad un massimo di 802.63.

Segui le dinamiche di Comfort Systems USA Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FIX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
782.86 802.63
Intervallo Annuale
276.44 806.52
Chiusura Precedente
800.32
Apertura
802.63
Bid
798.04
Ask
798.34
Minimo
782.86
Massimo
802.63
Volume
225
Variazione giornaliera
-0.28%
Variazione Mensile
16.16%
Variazione Semestrale
149.02%
Variazione Annuale
106.31%
20 settembre, sabato