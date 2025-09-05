CotizacionesSecciones
FIX: Comfort Systems USA Inc

761.69 USD 16.22 (2.09%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FIX de hoy ha cambiado un -2.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 757.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 782.70.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Comfort Systems USA Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

FIX News

Rango diario
757.88 782.70
Rango anual
276.44 785.23
Cierres anteriores
777.91
Open
782.70
Bid
761.69
Ask
761.99
Low
757.88
High
782.70
Volumen
1.162 K
Cambio diario
-2.09%
Cambio mensual
10.87%
Cambio a 6 meses
137.68%
Cambio anual
96.92%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B