FIX: Comfort Systems USA Inc
761.69 USD 16.22 (2.09%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FIX de hoy ha cambiado un -2.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 757.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 782.70.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Comfort Systems USA Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
757.88 782.70
Rango anual
276.44 785.23
- Cierres anteriores
- 777.91
- Open
- 782.70
- Bid
- 761.69
- Ask
- 761.99
- Low
- 757.88
- High
- 782.70
- Volumen
- 1.162 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.09%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 137.68%
- Cambio anual
- 96.92%
