FIX: Comfort Systems USA Inc
775.99 USD 6.13 (0.78%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FIX exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 768.92 and at a high of 785.23.
Follow Comfort Systems USA Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FIX News
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Comfort Systems (FIX): Should You Buy?
- Comfort Systems USA stock price target raised to $875 by UBS
- Comfort Systems (FIX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Johnson Controls Rewards Shareholders With 8% Dividend Hike
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, GE Vernova Lead New Buys As Oracle Drives AI Stocks
- IBD Stock Of The Day Breaks Out As Oracle Fuels AI Rally
- FIX Stock Soars 119% in 6 Months: Is It Still Worth Buying?
- Comfort Systems USA stock hits all-time high at 734.85 USD
- Johnson Controls Unveils Silent-Aire CDU, Boosts Thermal Management Portfolio
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amphenol, Western Digital, Celestica, Jabil and Comfort Systems USA
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- 2 Under The Radar AI Stocks Worth a Look
- Why Comfort Systems (FIX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Grab These 5 Stocks Thriving on AI Boom and Having More Room to Run
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- Aerospace/Defense Play Leads 11 Stocks Onto Best Stock Lists: See New Names On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- This Hot And Cold Stock Soars On 'Best-Of-Breed' Status — With One Caveat
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Comfort Systems USA and Tecogen
- 2 Air Conditioner & Heating Stocks Riding Data Center & Efficiency Push
- IWR Vs. IJH: Mid-Cap Exposure For Long-Term Growth With IJH (NYSEARCA:IWR)
- AI Isn't A Bubble. It's A $100 Trillion Tailwind For My Portfolio
- Comfort Systems USA announces new $1.1 billion credit facility with extended maturity
- Is Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
- Comfort Systems (FIX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Daily Range
768.92 785.23
Year Range
276.44 785.23
- Previous Close
- 782.12
- Open
- 779.63
- Bid
- 775.99
- Ask
- 776.29
- Low
- 768.92
- High
- 785.23
- Volume
- 512
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- 12.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 142.14%
- Year Change
- 100.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%