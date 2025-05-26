Moedas / ESAB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ESAB: ESAB Corporation
109.89 USD 0.25 (0.23%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ESAB para hoje mudou para 0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 109.89 e o mais alto foi 110.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ESAB Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESAB Notícias
- ESAB stock rating initiated at Buy by Roth/MKM with $150 price target
- This Ulta Beauty Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Dayforce (NYSE:DAY), ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)
- ESAB stock rating upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital on growth outlook
- Stifel upgrades ESAB stock to Buy from Hold, maintains $141 price target
- ESAB (ESAB) Q2 Revenue Jumps 6%
- Esab (ESAB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ESAB Q2 2025 presentation: Raises guidance amid strategic acquisitions and regional shifts
- Is ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ESAB, TriMas and Kaiser Aluminum
- Esab corp president Biebuyck sells $192k in shares
- 3 Metal Fabrication Stocks to Watch Amid Improving Industry Trends
- Eaton to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Esab (ESAB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Why Esab (ESAB) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Stifel raises ESAB stock price target to $141 on international strength
- Has ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on ESAB stock with $126 price target
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Loop Capital reiterates hold rating on ESAB stock amid EWM acquisition
- ESAB to acquire German welding equipment maker EWM for €275 million
- Stifel reiterates buy rating on ESAB stock with $126 price target
- Esab corp director Jordan Rhonda L sells $189,630 in stock
- BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:DBMAX)
Faixa diária
109.89 110.37
Faixa anual
100.16 135.97
- Fechamento anterior
- 109.64
- Open
- 110.21
- Bid
- 109.89
- Ask
- 110.19
- Low
- 109.89
- High
- 110.37
- Volume
- 4
- Mudança diária
- 0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.34%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.57%
- Mudança anual
- 3.24%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh