ESAB: ESAB Corporation
110.49 USD 0.80 (0.73%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ESAB ha avuto una variazione del 0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 107.44 e ad un massimo di 111.44.
Segui le dinamiche di ESAB Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
107.44 111.44
Intervallo Annuale
100.16 135.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 109.69
- Apertura
- 108.48
- Bid
- 110.49
- Ask
- 110.79
- Minimo
- 107.44
- Massimo
- 111.44
- Volume
- 1.358 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.80%
20 settembre, sabato