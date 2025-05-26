QuotazioniSezioni
ESAB
ESAB: ESAB Corporation

110.49 USD 0.80 (0.73%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ESAB ha avuto una variazione del 0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 107.44 e ad un massimo di 111.44.

Segui le dinamiche di ESAB Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
107.44 111.44
Intervallo Annuale
100.16 135.97
Chiusura Precedente
109.69
Apertura
108.48
Bid
110.49
Ask
110.79
Minimo
107.44
Massimo
111.44
Volume
1.358 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.73%
Variazione Mensile
-2.81%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.06%
Variazione Annuale
3.80%
20 settembre, sabato