ESAB: ESAB Corporation
109.69 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ESABの今日の為替レートは、0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり109.00の安値と110.83の高値で取引されました。
ESAB Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
109.00 110.83
1年のレンジ
100.16 135.97
- 以前の終値
- 109.64
- 始値
- 110.21
- 買値
- 109.69
- 買値
- 109.99
- 安値
- 109.00
- 高値
- 110.83
- 出来高
- 1.753 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.74%
- 1年の変化
- 3.05%
