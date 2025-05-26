クォートセクション
通貨 / ESAB
ESAB: ESAB Corporation

109.69 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ESABの今日の為替レートは、0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり109.00の安値と110.83の高値で取引されました。

ESAB Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ESAB News

1日のレンジ
109.00 110.83
1年のレンジ
100.16 135.97
以前の終値
109.64
始値
110.21
買値
109.69
買値
109.99
安値
109.00
高値
110.83
出来高
1.753 K
1日の変化
0.05%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.52%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.74%
1年の変化
3.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K