ESAB: ESAB Corporation
110.49 USD 0.80 (0.73%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ESAB a changé de 0.73% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 107.44 et à un maximum de 111.44.
Suivez la dynamique ESAB Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
ESAB Nouvelles
Range quotidien
107.44 111.44
Range Annuel
100.16 135.97
- Clôture Précédente
- 109.69
- Ouverture
- 108.48
- Bid
- 110.49
- Ask
- 110.79
- Plus Bas
- 107.44
- Plus Haut
- 111.44
- Volume
- 1.358 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.73%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.81%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -6.06%
- Changement Annuel
- 3.80%
20 septembre, samedi