ESAB: ESAB Corporation

109.64 USD 0.78 (0.72%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ESAB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 108.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 111.85.

Rango diario
108.28 111.85
Rango anual
100.16 135.97
Cierres anteriores
108.86
Open
109.15
Bid
109.64
Ask
109.94
Low
108.28
High
111.85
Volumen
1.272 K
Cambio diario
0.72%
Cambio mensual
-3.56%
Cambio a 6 meses
-6.78%
Cambio anual
3.01%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B