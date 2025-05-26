货币 / ESAB
ESAB: ESAB Corporation
109.92 USD 1.06 (0.97%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ESAB汇率已更改0.97%。当日，交易品种以低点108.28和高点110.06进行交易。
关注ESAB Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
108.28 110.06
年范围
100.16 135.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 108.86
- 开盘价
- 109.15
- 卖价
- 109.92
- 买价
- 110.22
- 最低价
- 108.28
- 最高价
- 110.06
- 交易量
- 355
- 日变化
- 0.97%
- 月变化
- -3.32%
- 6个月变化
- -6.55%
- 年变化
- 3.27%
