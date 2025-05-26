Currencies / ESAB
ESAB: ESAB Corporation
107.79 USD 1.16 (1.06%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ESAB exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.23 and at a high of 109.86.
Follow ESAB Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESAB News
- ESAB stock rating initiated at Buy by Roth/MKM with $150 price target
- This Ulta Beauty Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Dayforce (NYSE:DAY), ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)
- ESAB stock rating upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital on growth outlook
- Stifel upgrades ESAB stock to Buy from Hold, maintains $141 price target
- ESAB (ESAB) Q2 Revenue Jumps 6%
- Esab (ESAB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ESAB Q2 2025 presentation: Raises guidance amid strategic acquisitions and regional shifts
- Is ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ESAB, TriMas and Kaiser Aluminum
- Esab corp president Biebuyck sells $192k in shares
- 3 Metal Fabrication Stocks to Watch Amid Improving Industry Trends
- Eaton to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Esab (ESAB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Why Esab (ESAB) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Stifel raises ESAB stock price target to $141 on international strength
- Has ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on ESAB stock with $126 price target
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Loop Capital reiterates hold rating on ESAB stock amid EWM acquisition
- ESAB to acquire German welding equipment maker EWM for €275 million
- Stifel reiterates buy rating on ESAB stock with $126 price target
- Esab corp director Jordan Rhonda L sells $189,630 in stock
- BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:DBMAX)
Daily Range
107.23 109.86
Year Range
100.16 135.97
- Previous Close
- 108.95
- Open
- 109.23
- Bid
- 107.79
- Ask
- 108.09
- Low
- 107.23
- High
- 109.86
- Volume
- 584
- Daily Change
- -1.06%
- Month Change
- -5.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.36%
- Year Change
- 1.27%
