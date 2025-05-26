통화 / ESAB
ESAB: ESAB Corporation
110.49 USD 0.80 (0.73%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ESAB 환율이 오늘 0.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 107.44이고 고가는 111.44이었습니다.
ESAB Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ESAB News
- ESAB stock rating initiated at Buy by Roth/MKM with $150 price target
- This Ulta Beauty Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Dayforce (NYSE:DAY), ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)
- ESAB stock rating upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital on growth outlook
- Stifel upgrades ESAB stock to Buy from Hold, maintains $141 price target
- ESAB (ESAB) Q2 Revenue Jumps 6%
- Esab (ESAB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ESAB Q2 2025 presentation: Raises guidance amid strategic acquisitions and regional shifts
- Is ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ESAB, TriMas and Kaiser Aluminum
- Esab corp president Biebuyck sells $192k in shares
- 3 Metal Fabrication Stocks to Watch Amid Improving Industry Trends
- Eaton to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Esab (ESAB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Why Esab (ESAB) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Stifel raises ESAB stock price target to $141 on international strength
- Has ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on ESAB stock with $126 price target
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Loop Capital reiterates hold rating on ESAB stock amid EWM acquisition
- ESAB to acquire German welding equipment maker EWM for €275 million
- Stifel reiterates buy rating on ESAB stock with $126 price target
- Esab corp director Jordan Rhonda L sells $189,630 in stock
- BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:DBMAX)
일일 변동 비율
107.44 111.44
년간 변동
100.16 135.97
- 이전 종가
- 109.69
- 시가
- 108.48
- Bid
- 110.49
- Ask
- 110.79
- 저가
- 107.44
- 고가
- 111.44
- 볼륨
- 1.358 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.73%
- 월 변동
- -2.81%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.06%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.80%
