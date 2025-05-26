KurseKategorien
Währungen / ESAB
Zurück zum Aktien

ESAB: ESAB Corporation

109.69 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ESAB hat sich für heute um 0.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 109.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 110.83 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ESAB Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ESAB News

Tagesspanne
109.00 110.83
Jahresspanne
100.16 135.97
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
109.64
Eröffnung
110.21
Bid
109.69
Ask
109.99
Tief
109.00
Hoch
110.83
Volumen
1.753 K
Tagesänderung
0.05%
Monatsänderung
-3.52%
6-Monatsänderung
-6.74%
Jahresänderung
3.05%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K