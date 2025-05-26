Währungen / ESAB
ESAB: ESAB Corporation
109.69 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ESAB hat sich für heute um 0.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 109.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 110.83 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ESAB Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESAB News
- ESAB stock rating initiated at Buy by Roth/MKM with $150 price target
- This Ulta Beauty Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Dayforce (NYSE:DAY), ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)
- ESAB stock rating upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital on growth outlook
- Stifel upgrades ESAB stock to Buy from Hold, maintains $141 price target
- ESAB (ESAB) Q2 Revenue Jumps 6%
- Esab (ESAB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ESAB Q2 2025 presentation: Raises guidance amid strategic acquisitions and regional shifts
- Is ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ESAB, TriMas and Kaiser Aluminum
- Esab corp president Biebuyck sells $192k in shares
- 3 Metal Fabrication Stocks to Watch Amid Improving Industry Trends
- Eaton to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Esab (ESAB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Why Esab (ESAB) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Stifel raises ESAB stock price target to $141 on international strength
- Has ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on ESAB stock with $126 price target
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Loop Capital reiterates hold rating on ESAB stock amid EWM acquisition
- ESAB to acquire German welding equipment maker EWM for €275 million
- Stifel reiterates buy rating on ESAB stock with $126 price target
- Esab corp director Jordan Rhonda L sells $189,630 in stock
- BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:DBMAX)
Tagesspanne
109.00 110.83
Jahresspanne
100.16 135.97
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 109.64
- Eröffnung
- 110.21
- Bid
- 109.69
- Ask
- 109.99
- Tief
- 109.00
- Hoch
- 110.83
- Volumen
- 1.753 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.05%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.52%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -6.74%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.05%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K