Moedas / DSGX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc
100.86 USD 0.86 (0.86%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DSGX para hoje mudou para 0.86%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 100.39 e o mais alto foi 100.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The Descartes Systems Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DSGX Notícias
- CIEN Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Stock Up on 91% Y/Y Bottom-Line Growth
- Descartes Q2 Earnings Lag, Top Line Up Y/Y Despite Global Trade Woes
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG:CA) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Descartes Systems (DSGX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Descartes Systems (DSGX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Verint Systems (VRNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Golf Superstore adopts Descartes Sellercloud to unify omnichannel operations
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Grupo Petrópolis improves delivery metrics with Descartes solution
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Morgan Stanley: One stock to buy, one to avoid in $45B software opportunity
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Descartes Systems Stock We Don't?
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Descartes stock with Equalweight rating
- US ocean imports from China tumbled 28% in June on tariff hikes
- Descartes Q1 2026 slides showcase strong growth and strategic acquisitions
- Descartes launches enhanced freight fraud protection technology
- Walking Comfort Accelerates Ecommerce Growth with Descartes Sellercloud™
- Manhattan Associates: Growth Clouded By Services Decline (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:MANH)
- Descartes Acquires PackageRoute
- Descartes Systems Group announces annual shareholder meeting results
- US ocean imports plunged in May on 145% tariffs on China
Faixa diária
100.39 100.86
Faixa anual
92.00 124.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 100.00
- Open
- 100.39
- Bid
- 100.86
- Ask
- 101.16
- Low
- 100.39
- High
- 100.86
- Volume
- 12
- Mudança diária
- 0.86%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.99%
- Mudança anual
- -1.39%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh