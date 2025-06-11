クォートセクション
DSGX
DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc

102.08 USD 2.08 (2.08%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DSGXの今日の為替レートは、2.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり100.39の安値と102.31の高値で取引されました。

The Descartes Systems Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
100.39 102.31
1年のレンジ
92.00 124.31
以前の終値
100.00
始値
100.39
買値
102.08
買値
102.38
安値
100.39
高値
102.31
出来高
1.331 K
1日の変化
2.08%
1ヶ月の変化
3.78%
6ヶ月の変化
2.21%
1年の変化
-0.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K