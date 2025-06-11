通貨 / DSGX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc
102.08 USD 2.08 (2.08%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DSGXの今日の為替レートは、2.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり100.39の安値と102.31の高値で取引されました。
The Descartes Systems Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DSGX News
- CIEN Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Stock Up on 91% Y/Y Bottom-Line Growth
- Descartes Q2 Earnings Lag, Top Line Up Y/Y Despite Global Trade Woes
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG:CA) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Descartes Systems (DSGX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Descartes Systems (DSGX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Verint Systems (VRNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Golf Superstore adopts Descartes Sellercloud to unify omnichannel operations
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Grupo Petrópolis improves delivery metrics with Descartes solution
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Morgan Stanley: One stock to buy, one to avoid in $45B software opportunity
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Descartes Systems Stock We Don't?
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Descartes stock with Equalweight rating
- US ocean imports from China tumbled 28% in June on tariff hikes
- Descartes Q1 2026 slides showcase strong growth and strategic acquisitions
- Descartes launches enhanced freight fraud protection technology
- Walking Comfort Accelerates Ecommerce Growth with Descartes Sellercloud™
- Manhattan Associates: Growth Clouded By Services Decline (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:MANH)
- Descartes Acquires PackageRoute
- Descartes Systems Group announces annual shareholder meeting results
- US ocean imports plunged in May on 145% tariffs on China
1日のレンジ
100.39 102.31
1年のレンジ
92.00 124.31
- 以前の終値
- 100.00
- 始値
- 100.39
- 買値
- 102.08
- 買値
- 102.38
- 安値
- 100.39
- 高値
- 102.31
- 出来高
- 1.331 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.21%
- 1年の変化
- -0.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K