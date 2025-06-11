CotationsSections
DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc

101.85 USD 0.23 (0.23%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de DSGX a changé de -0.23% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 101.16 et à un maximum de 102.78.

Suivez la dynamique The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
101.16 102.78
Range Annuel
92.00 124.31
Clôture Précédente
102.08
Ouverture
102.16
Bid
101.85
Ask
102.15
Plus Bas
101.16
Plus Haut
102.78
Volume
816
Changement quotidien
-0.23%
Changement Mensuel
3.55%
Changement à 6 Mois
1.98%
Changement Annuel
-0.42%
