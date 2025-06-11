Devises / DSGX
DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc
101.85 USD 0.23 (0.23%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DSGX a changé de -0.23% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 101.16 et à un maximum de 102.78.
Suivez la dynamique The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
101.16 102.78
Range Annuel
92.00 124.31
- Clôture Précédente
- 102.08
- Ouverture
- 102.16
- Bid
- 101.85
- Ask
- 102.15
- Plus Bas
- 101.16
- Plus Haut
- 102.78
- Volume
- 816
- Changement quotidien
- -0.23%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.55%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 1.98%
- Changement Annuel
- -0.42%
20 septembre, samedi