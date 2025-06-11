FiyatlarBölümler
DSGX
DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc

101.85 USD 0.23 (0.23%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DSGX fiyatı bugün -0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 101.16 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 102.78 aralığında işlem gördü.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
101.16 102.78
Yıllık aralık
92.00 124.31
Önceki kapanış
102.08
Açılış
102.16
Satış
101.85
Alış
102.15
Düşük
101.16
Yüksek
102.78
Hacim
816
Günlük değişim
-0.23%
Aylık değişim
3.55%
6 aylık değişim
1.98%
Yıllık değişim
-0.42%
21 Eylül, Pazar