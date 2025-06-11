Dövizler / DSGX
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc
101.85 USD 0.23 (0.23%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DSGX fiyatı bugün -0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 101.16 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 102.78 aralığında işlem gördü.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DSGX haberleri
- CIEN Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Stock Up on 91% Y/Y Bottom-Line Growth
- Descartes Q2 Earnings Lag, Top Line Up Y/Y Despite Global Trade Woes
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG:CA) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Descartes Systems (DSGX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Descartes Systems (DSGX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Verint Systems (VRNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Golf Superstore adopts Descartes Sellercloud to unify omnichannel operations
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Grupo Petrópolis improves delivery metrics with Descartes solution
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Morgan Stanley: One stock to buy, one to avoid in $45B software opportunity
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Descartes Systems Stock We Don't?
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Descartes stock with Equalweight rating
- US ocean imports from China tumbled 28% in June on tariff hikes
- Descartes Q1 2026 slides showcase strong growth and strategic acquisitions
- Descartes launches enhanced freight fraud protection technology
- Walking Comfort Accelerates Ecommerce Growth with Descartes Sellercloud™
- Manhattan Associates: Growth Clouded By Services Decline (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:MANH)
- Descartes Acquires PackageRoute
- Descartes Systems Group announces annual shareholder meeting results
- US ocean imports plunged in May on 145% tariffs on China
Günlük aralık
101.16 102.78
Yıllık aralık
92.00 124.31
- Önceki kapanış
- 102.08
- Açılış
- 102.16
- Satış
- 101.85
- Alış
- 102.15
- Düşük
- 101.16
- Yüksek
- 102.78
- Hacim
- 816
- Günlük değişim
- -0.23%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.55%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.98%
- Yıllık değişim
- -0.42%
21 Eylül, Pazar