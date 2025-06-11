货币 / DSGX
DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc
101.10 USD 0.76 (0.75%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DSGX汇率已更改-0.75%。当日，交易品种以低点101.10和高点102.29进行交易。
关注The Descartes Systems Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DSGX新闻
- CIEN Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Stock Up on 91% Y/Y Bottom-Line Growth
- Descartes Q2 Earnings Lag, Top Line Up Y/Y Despite Global Trade Woes
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG:CA) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Descartes Systems (DSGX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Descartes Systems (DSGX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Verint Systems (VRNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Golf Superstore adopts Descartes Sellercloud to unify omnichannel operations
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Grupo Petrópolis improves delivery metrics with Descartes solution
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Morgan Stanley: One stock to buy, one to avoid in $45B software opportunity
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Descartes Systems Stock We Don't?
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Descartes stock with Equalweight rating
- US ocean imports from China tumbled 28% in June on tariff hikes
- Descartes Q1 2026 slides showcase strong growth and strategic acquisitions
- Descartes launches enhanced freight fraud protection technology
- Walking Comfort Accelerates Ecommerce Growth with Descartes Sellercloud™
- Manhattan Associates: Growth Clouded By Services Decline (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:MANH)
- Descartes Acquires PackageRoute
- Descartes Systems Group announces annual shareholder meeting results
- US ocean imports plunged in May on 145% tariffs on China
日范围
101.10 102.29
年范围
92.00 124.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 101.86
- 开盘价
- 102.00
- 卖价
- 101.10
- 买价
- 101.40
- 最低价
- 101.10
- 最高价
- 102.29
- 交易量
- 139
- 日变化
- -0.75%
- 月变化
- 2.79%
- 6个月变化
- 1.23%
- 年变化
- -1.15%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
