DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc
100.00 USD 1.86 (1.83%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DSGX de hoy ha cambiado un -1.83%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 99.51, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 102.29.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The Descartes Systems Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DSGX News
- CIEN Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Stock Up on 91% Y/Y Bottom-Line Growth
- Descartes Q2 Earnings Lag, Top Line Up Y/Y Despite Global Trade Woes
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG:CA) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Descartes Systems (DSGX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Descartes Systems (DSGX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Verint Systems (VRNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Golf Superstore adopts Descartes Sellercloud to unify omnichannel operations
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Grupo Petrópolis improves delivery metrics with Descartes solution
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Morgan Stanley: One stock to buy, one to avoid in $45B software opportunity
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Descartes Systems Stock We Don't?
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Descartes stock with Equalweight rating
- US ocean imports from China tumbled 28% in June on tariff hikes
- Descartes Q1 2026 slides showcase strong growth and strategic acquisitions
- Descartes launches enhanced freight fraud protection technology
- Walking Comfort Accelerates Ecommerce Growth with Descartes Sellercloud™
- Manhattan Associates: Growth Clouded By Services Decline (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:MANH)
- Descartes Acquires PackageRoute
- Descartes Systems Group announces annual shareholder meeting results
- US ocean imports plunged in May on 145% tariffs on China
Rango diario
99.51 102.29
Rango anual
92.00 124.31
- Cierres anteriores
- 101.86
- Open
- 102.00
- Bid
- 100.00
- Ask
- 100.30
- Low
- 99.51
- High
- 102.29
- Volumen
- 1.577 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.83%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.67%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.13%
- Cambio anual
- -2.23%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B