DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc

100.00 USD 1.86 (1.83%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DSGX de hoy ha cambiado un -1.83%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 99.51, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 102.29.

Rango diario
99.51 102.29
Rango anual
92.00 124.31
Cierres anteriores
101.86
Open
102.00
Bid
100.00
Ask
100.30
Low
99.51
High
102.29
Volumen
1.577 K
Cambio diario
-1.83%
Cambio mensual
1.67%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.13%
Cambio anual
-2.23%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B