Currencies / DSGX
DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc
101.80 USD 0.76 (0.74%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DSGX exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.34 and at a high of 103.05.
Follow The Descartes Systems Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
101.34 103.05
Year Range
92.00 124.31
- Previous Close
- 102.56
- Open
- 103.05
- Bid
- 101.80
- Ask
- 102.10
- Low
- 101.34
- High
- 103.05
- Volume
- 651
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 3.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.93%
- Year Change
- -0.47%
