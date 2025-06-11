QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DSGX
DSGX: The Descartes Systems Group Inc

101.85 USD 0.23 (0.23%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DSGX ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.16 e ad un massimo di 102.78.

Segui le dinamiche di The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
101.16 102.78
Intervallo Annuale
92.00 124.31
Chiusura Precedente
102.08
Apertura
102.16
Bid
101.85
Ask
102.15
Minimo
101.16
Massimo
102.78
Volume
816
Variazione giornaliera
-0.23%
Variazione Mensile
3.55%
Variazione Semestrale
1.98%
Variazione Annuale
-0.42%
