Moedas / CHRD
CHRD: Chord Energy Corporation
105.10 USD 0.25 (0.24%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CHRD para hoje mudou para -0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 104.63 e o mais alto foi 105.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Chord Energy Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHRD Notícias
- Chord Energy to Acquire Williston Basin Assets From XTO Energy
- RBC Capital reitera classificação de ações da Chord Energy, destacando aquisição
- Strength Seen in Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD): Can Its 4.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Chord Energy aumenta oferta de notas sênior para US$ 750 milhões
- BofA Securities eleva preço-alvo das ações da Chord Energy para US$ 123
- UBS eleva preço-alvo das ações da Chord Energy para US$ 130 após aquisição na Williston
- TD Cowen mantém recomendação de "manter" para ações da Chord Energy após acordo de US$ 550 milhões
- Piper Sandler eleva preço-alvo das ações da Chord Energy para US$ 169 após aquisição de ativos da XOM
- Chord Energy adquire ativos da XTO na Bacia de Williston por US$ 550 milhões
- Mizuho eleva CNX e rebaixa Talos e CVR Energy ao favorecer ações de gás
- Venture Global (VG) Up 9.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Chord Energy: A Large FCF Generator In The Permian Basin (NASDAQ:CHRD)
- U.S. Oil Output Breaks Records: 3 Energy Producers to Watch
- Chord Energy Stock Dips 2.6% Since Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Chord Energy misses EPS forecast in Q2 2025
- Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
104.63 105.95
Faixa anual
79.97 139.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 105.35
- Open
- 105.95
- Bid
- 105.10
- Ask
- 105.40
- Low
- 104.63
- High
- 105.95
- Volume
- 37
- Mudança diária
- -0.24%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.41%
- Mudança anual
- -18.50%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh