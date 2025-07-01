Currencies / CHRD
CHRD: Chord Energy Corporation
106.35 USD 4.04 (3.95%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHRD exchange rate has changed by 3.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 104.08 and at a high of 106.91.
Follow Chord Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
104.08 106.91
Year Range
79.97 139.26
- Previous Close
- 102.31
- Open
- 106.00
- Bid
- 106.35
- Ask
- 106.65
- Low
- 104.08
- High
- 106.91
- Volume
- 2.589 K
- Daily Change
- 3.95%
- Month Change
- -2.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.30%
- Year Change
- -17.53%
