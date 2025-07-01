QuotesSections
CHRD: Chord Energy Corporation

106.35 USD 4.04 (3.95%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CHRD exchange rate has changed by 3.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 104.08 and at a high of 106.91.

Follow Chord Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CHRD News

Daily Range
104.08 106.91
Year Range
79.97 139.26
Previous Close
102.31
Open
106.00
Bid
106.35
Ask
106.65
Low
104.08
High
106.91
Volume
2.589 K
Daily Change
3.95%
Month Change
-2.97%
6 Months Change
-5.30%
Year Change
-17.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%