CHRD: Chord Energy Corporation
100.37 USD 3.96 (3.80%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CHRD a changé de -3.80% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 100.10 et à un maximum de 103.88.
Suivez la dynamique Chord Energy Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
CHRD Nouvelles
- Chord Energy to Acquire Williston Basin Assets From XTO Energy
- La notation de l’action Chord Energy réitérée par RBC Capital, acquisition notée
- Chord Energy stock rating reiterated by RBC Capital, acquisition noted
- Strength Seen in Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD): Can Its 4.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Chord Energy augmente son offre d’obligations senior à 750 millions de dollars
- Chord Energy upsizes senior notes offering to $750 million
- BofA Securities relève l’objectif de cours de l’action Chord Energy à 123€
- Chord Energy stock price target raised by BofA Securities to $123
- UBS relève l’objectif de prix de l’action Chord Energy à 130€ suite à l’acquisition de Williston
- Chord Energy stock price target raised to $130 by UBS on Williston acquisition
- TD Cowen maintient sa recommandation "Conserver" sur l’action Chord Energy après une acquisition de 550M€
- TD Cowen reiterates Hold rating on Chord Energy stock after $550M bolt-on deal
- Piper Sandler relève l’objectif de cours de Chord Energy à 169€ suite à l’acquisition d’actifs XOM
- Piper Sandler raises Chord Energy stock price target to $169 on XOM asset acquisition
- Chord Energy va acquérir les actifs de XTO dans le bassin de Williston pour 550 millions $
- Chord Energy to acquire XTO’s Williston Basin assets for $550 million
- Mizuho relève CNX et abaisse Talos et CVR Energy, privilégiant les valeurs gazières
- Mizuho upgrades CNX, cuts Talos and CVR Energy as it favors gas stocks
- Venture Global (VG) Up 9.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Chord Energy: A Large FCF Generator In The Permian Basin (NASDAQ:CHRD)
- U.S. Oil Output Breaks Records: 3 Energy Producers to Watch
- Chord Energy Stock Dips 2.6% Since Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Chord Energy misses EPS forecast in Q2 2025
- Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Range quotidien
100.10 103.88
Range Annuel
79.97 139.26
- Clôture Précédente
- 104.33
- Ouverture
- 103.53
- Bid
- 100.37
- Ask
- 100.67
- Plus Bas
- 100.10
- Plus Haut
- 103.88
- Volume
- 2.716 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.80%
- Changement Mensuel
- -8.43%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -10.62%
- Changement Annuel
- -22.16%
20 septembre, samedi