货币 / CHRD
CHRD: Chord Energy Corporation
105.85 USD 0.57 (0.54%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CHRD汇率已更改-0.54%。当日，交易品种以低点105.76和高点106.50进行交易。
关注Chord Energy Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CHRD新闻
- RBC Capital重申Chord Energy评级为"跑赢大盘"，关注其收购动态
- Chord Energy stock rating reiterated by RBC Capital, acquisition noted
- Strength Seen in Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD): Can Its 4.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Chord Energy将优先票据发行规模扩大至7.5亿美元
- Chord Energy upsizes senior notes offering to $750 million
- BofA Securities上调Chord Energy目标价至123美元
- Chord Energy stock price target raised by BofA Securities to $123
- UBS上调Chord Energy目标价至130美元，看好Williston收购
- Chord Energy stock price target raised to $130 by UBS on Williston acquisition
- TD Cowen重申对Chord Energy的持有评级，此前公司达成5.5亿美元的并购交易
- TD Cowen reiterates Hold rating on Chord Energy stock after $550M bolt-on deal
- 派博桑德勒将Chord Energy股票目标价上调至169美元，因收购埃克森美孚资产
- Piper Sandler raises Chord Energy stock price target to $169 on XOM asset acquisition
- Chord Energy将以5.5亿美元收购XTO威利斯顿盆地资产
- Chord Energy to acquire XTO’s Williston Basin assets for $550 million
- Mizuho upgrades CNX, cuts Talos and CVR Energy as it favors gas stocks
- Venture Global (VG) Up 9.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Chord Energy: A Large FCF Generator In The Permian Basin (NASDAQ:CHRD)
- U.S. Oil Output Breaks Records: 3 Energy Producers to Watch
- Chord Energy Stock Dips 2.6% Since Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Chord Energy misses EPS forecast in Q2 2025
- Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
日范围
105.76 106.50
年范围
79.97 139.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 106.42
- 开盘价
- 106.00
- 卖价
- 105.85
- 买价
- 106.15
- 最低价
- 105.76
- 最高价
- 106.50
- 交易量
- 159
- 日变化
- -0.54%
- 月变化
- -3.43%
- 6个月变化
- -5.74%
- 年变化
- -17.91%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值