CCOI: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
37.50 USD 0.15 (0.40%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CCOI para hoje mudou para -0.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 37.43 e o mais alto foi 38.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
37.43 38.16
Faixa anual
32.23 86.76
- Fechamento anterior
- 37.65
- Open
- 37.97
- Bid
- 37.50
- Ask
- 37.80
- Low
- 37.43
- High
- 38.16
- Volume
- 484
- Mudança diária
- -0.40%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -38.74%
- Mudança anual
- -50.61%
