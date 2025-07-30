QuotesSections
CCOI: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

37.74 USD 0.40 (1.07%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CCOI exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.62 and at a high of 38.19.

Follow Cogent Communications Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
36.62 38.19
Year Range
32.23 86.76
Previous Close
37.34
Open
37.35
Bid
37.74
Ask
38.04
Low
36.62
High
38.19
Volume
3.072 K
Daily Change
1.07%
Month Change
0.29%
6 Months Change
-38.34%
Year Change
-50.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%