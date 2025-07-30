Currencies / CCOI
CCOI: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
37.74 USD 0.40 (1.07%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CCOI exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.62 and at a high of 38.19.
Follow Cogent Communications Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CCOI News
- Array Digital (AD) Down 32.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia +
- Goldman Sachs starts telecom stocks: AT&T and 2 more started at Buy, 2 rated Sell
- Goldman Sachs initiates Cogent Communications stock coverage with Neutral rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Cogent Communications stock rating upgraded by Wells Fargo to Overweight
- This CVS Health Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI)
- Cogent Communications stock surges after Wells Fargo double upgrade
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Cogent Q2 2025 slides: wavelength services shine amid overall revenue decline
- Cogent Communications downgraded to ’B’ by S&P on higher leverage
- Cogent at TD Cowen Summit: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities
- This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI)
- International Markets and Cogent (CCOI): A Deep Dive for Investors
- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Earnings call transcript: Cogent Communications Q2 2025 EPS Misses, Stock Plummets
- Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Revenue Falls 5.5%
- Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Cogent Communications stock hits 52-week low at 41.01 USD
- Cogent Communications (CCOI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Cogent earnings missed by $0.22, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings Preview: Cogent Communications (CCOI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Spok Holdings (SPOK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Daily Range
36.62 38.19
Year Range
32.23 86.76
- Previous Close
- 37.34
- Open
- 37.35
- Bid
- 37.74
- Ask
- 38.04
- Low
- 36.62
- High
- 38.19
- Volume
- 3.072 K
- Daily Change
- 1.07%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -38.34%
- Year Change
- -50.30%
