통화 / CCOI
CCOI: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
36.62 USD 1.30 (3.43%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CCOI 환율이 오늘 -3.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 36.59이고 고가는 38.50이었습니다.
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CCOI News
일일 변동 비율
36.59 38.50
년간 변동
32.23 86.76
- 이전 종가
- 37.92
- 시가
- 38.00
- Bid
- 36.62
- Ask
- 36.92
- 저가
- 36.59
- 고가
- 38.50
- 볼륨
- 2.645 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.43%
- 월 변동
- -2.68%
- 6개월 변동
- -40.17%
- 년간 변동율
- -51.77%
20 9월, 토요일