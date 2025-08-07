Valute / CCOI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CCOI: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
36.62 USD 1.30 (3.43%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CCOI ha avuto una variazione del -3.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.59 e ad un massimo di 38.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCOI News
- Cogent alla Conferenza sulle Infrastrutture di Comunicazione Globale: Piani di crescita strategica
- Cogent at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference: Strategic Growth Plans
- Array Digital (AD) Down 32.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia +
- Goldman Sachs starts telecom stocks: AT&T and 2 more started at Buy, 2 rated Sell
- Goldman Sachs initiates Cogent Communications stock coverage with Neutral rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Cogent Communications stock rating upgraded by Wells Fargo to Overweight
- This CVS Health Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI)
- Cogent Communications stock surges after Wells Fargo double upgrade
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Cogent Q2 2025 slides: wavelength services shine amid overall revenue decline
- Cogent Communications downgraded to ’B’ by S&P on higher leverage
- Cogent at TD Cowen Summit: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities
- This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI)
- International Markets and Cogent (CCOI): A Deep Dive for Investors
- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Earnings call transcript: Cogent Communications Q2 2025 EPS Misses, Stock Plummets
- Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Revenue Falls 5.5%
- Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Cogent Communications stock hits 52-week low at 41.01 USD
- Cogent Communications (CCOI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Cogent earnings missed by $0.22, revenue fell short of estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.59 38.50
Intervallo Annuale
32.23 86.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.92
- Apertura
- 38.00
- Bid
- 36.62
- Ask
- 36.92
- Minimo
- 36.59
- Massimo
- 38.50
- Volume
- 2.645 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -40.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -51.77%
20 settembre, sabato