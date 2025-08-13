CotaçõesSeções
CBOE
CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc

236.89 USD 3.01 (1.29%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do CBOE para hoje mudou para 1.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 232.58 e o mais alto foi 237.04.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cboe Global Markets Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

CBOE Notícias

Faixa diária
232.58 237.04
Faixa anual
187.30 252.11
Fechamento anterior
233.88
Open
234.04
Bid
236.89
Ask
237.19
Low
232.58
High
237.04
Volume
1.130 K
Mudança diária
1.29%
Mudança mensal
0.10%
Mudança de 6 meses
4.67%
Mudança anual
15.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh