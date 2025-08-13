Moedas / CBOE
CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc
236.89 USD 3.01 (1.29%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CBOE para hoje mudou para 1.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 232.58 e o mais alto foi 237.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cboe Global Markets Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Aplicativos de negociação para CBOE
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Bem-vindo ao HiperCube VIX Código de desconto de 25% na Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM Este indicador fornece uma informação real de mercado de volume de sp500 / us500 Definição O HiperCube VIX, conhecido como Índice de Volatilidade CBOE, é uma medida amplamente reconhecida do medo ou do stress do mercado. Assinala o nível de incerteza e volatilidade no mercado bolsista, utilizando o índice S&P 500 como proxy para o mercado alargado. O Índice VIX é calculado com base nos preços dos contratos d
FREE
VIX index
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
The VIX Index, or CBOE Volatility Index, is an indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that transforms historical volatility into an easy-to-interpret oscillator, placing the volatility range between 0 (minimum) and 100 (maximum) based on a configurable normalization period. Unlike a simple ATR, this oscillator shows you on the chart when volatility is abnormally low or high compared to its recent behavior. Additionally, the indicator provides context and information about the famous VIX Volatility
FREE
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): Navegue os Ciclos de Mercado com Confiança em Todos os Ativos Desde a sua introdução em 1993, o Índice de Volatilidade da CBOE (VIX) tornou-se a medida de referência para o risco de mercado e o medo dos investidores no mercado de ações. Leituras elevadas do VIX sinalizam volatilidade aumentada e frequentemente coincidem com os fundos de mercado, enquanto leituras baixas sugerem complacência e os topos de mercado. Mas e o vasto universo além do S&P 500, Nasdaq
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
Faixa diária
232.58 237.04
Faixa anual
187.30 252.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 233.88
- Open
- 234.04
- Bid
- 236.89
- Ask
- 237.19
- Low
- 232.58
- High
- 237.04
- Volume
- 1.130 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.29%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.67%
- Mudança anual
- 15.68%
