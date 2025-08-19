FiyatlarBölümler
CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc

232.87 USD 1.26 (0.54%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CBOE fiyatı bugün -0.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 231.58 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 235.11 aralığında işlem gördü.

Cboe Global Markets Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
231.58 235.11
Yıllık aralık
187.30 252.11
Önceki kapanış
234.13
Açılış
233.38
Satış
232.87
Alış
233.17
Düşük
231.58
Yüksek
235.11
Hacim
1.042 K
Günlük değişim
-0.54%
Aylık değişim
-1.60%
6 aylık değişim
2.89%
Yıllık değişim
13.72%
21 Eylül, Pazar