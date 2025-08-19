Dövizler / CBOE
CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc
232.87 USD 1.26 (0.54%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CBOE fiyatı bugün -0.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 231.58 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 235.11 aralığında işlem gördü.
Cboe Global Markets Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
CBOE haberleri
CBOE on the Community Forum
CBOE için alım-satım uygulamaları
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
HiperCube VIX'e hoş geldiniz Darwinex Zero'da %25 indirim kodu: DWZ2328770MGM Bu gösterge size sp500 / us500 hacimli piyasa hakkında gerçek bilgi sağlar Tanım HiperCube VIX, CBOE Volatilite Endeksi olarak bilinir ve piyasa korkusu veya stresinin yaygın olarak bilinen bir ölçüsüdür. Geniş piyasa için bir vekil olarak S&P 500 endeksini kullanarak hisse senedi piyasasındaki belirsizlik ve volatilite seviyesini işaret eder. VIX Endeksi, S&P 500 endeksindeki opsiyon sözleşmelerinin fiyatlarına göre
FREE
VIX index
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
The VIX Index, or CBOE Volatility Index, is an indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that transforms historical volatility into an easy-to-interpret oscillator, placing the volatility range between 0 (minimum) and 100 (maximum) based on a configurable normalization period. Unlike a simple ATR, this oscillator shows you on the chart when volatility is abnormally low or high compared to its recent behavior. Additionally, the indicator provides context and information about the famous VIX Volatility
FREE
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): Tüm Varlıklarda Piyasa Döngülerini Güvenle Yönlendirin 1993'teki tanıtımından bu yana, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) borsa piyasasında piyasa riskinin ve yatırımcı korkusunun ana ölçütü haline geldi. Yüksek VIX okumaları artan oynaklığı işaret eder ve genellikle piyasa dipleriyle çakışırken, düşük okumalar kayıtsızlığı ve piyasa zirvelerini gösterir. Peki ya S&P 500, Nasdaq ve Dow'un ötesindeki engin evren? Emtialar, forex, kripto para birimleri, hatta bireysel
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
Günlük aralık
231.58 235.11
Yıllık aralık
187.30 252.11
- Önceki kapanış
- 234.13
- Açılış
- 233.38
- Satış
- 232.87
- Alış
- 233.17
- Düşük
- 231.58
- Yüksek
- 235.11
- Hacim
- 1.042 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.54%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.60%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.89%
- Yıllık değişim
- 13.72%
21 Eylül, Pazar