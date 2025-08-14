Devises / CBOE
CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc
232.87 USD 1.26 (0.54%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CBOE a changé de -0.54% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 231.58 et à un maximum de 235.11.
Suivez la dynamique Cboe Global Markets Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Applications de Trading pour CBOE
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Bienvenue sur HiperCube VIX Code de réduction de 25% sur Darwinex Zero : DWZ2328770MGM Cet indicateur vous fournit une information réelle sur le marché du volume de sp500 / us500 Définition HiperCube VIX connu sous le nom d'indice de volatilité CBOE, est une mesure largement reconnue de la peur ou du stress du marché. Il signale le niveau d'incertitude et de volatilité sur le marché boursier, en utilisant l'indice S&P 500 comme proxy pour le marché au sens large. L'indice VIX est calculé sur l
FREE
VIX index
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
The VIX Index, or CBOE Volatility Index, is an indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that transforms historical volatility into an easy-to-interpret oscillator, placing the volatility range between 0 (minimum) and 100 (maximum) based on a configurable normalization period. Unlike a simple ATR, this oscillator shows you on the chart when volatility is abnormally low or high compared to its recent behavior. Additionally, the indicator provides context and information about the famous VIX Volatility
FREE
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC) : Naviguez les Cycles de Marché avec Confiance sur Tous les Actifs Depuis son introduction en 1993, l'Indice de Volatilité du CBOE (VIX) est devenu la mesure de référence du risque de marché et de la peur des investisseurs sur le marché boursier. Des lectures VIX élevées signalent une volatilité accrue et coïncident souvent avec les creux de marché, tandis que des lectures basses suggèrent la complaisance et les sommets de marché. Mais qu'en est-il du vaste un
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
Range quotidien
231.58 235.11
Range Annuel
187.30 252.11
- Clôture Précédente
- 234.13
- Ouverture
- 233.38
- Bid
- 232.87
- Ask
- 233.17
- Plus Bas
- 231.58
- Plus Haut
- 235.11
- Volume
- 1.042 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.54%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.60%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2.89%
- Changement Annuel
- 13.72%
20 septembre, samedi