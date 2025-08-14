QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CBOE
CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc

232.87 USD 1.26 (0.54%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CBOE ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 231.58 e ad un massimo di 235.11.

Segui le dinamiche di Cboe Global Markets Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Applicazioni di Trading per CBOE

HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicatori
Benvenuti a HiperCube VIX Codice sconto del 25% su Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM Questo indicatore fornisce informazioni reali sul mercato del volume di sp500 / us500 Definizione HiperCube VIX, noto come CBOE Volatility Index, è una misura ampiamente riconosciuta della paura o dello stress del mercato. Segnala il livello di incertezza e volatilità nel mercato azionario, utilizzando l'indice S&P 500 come proxy per il mercato in generale. L'indice VIX è calcolato in base ai prezzi dei contratti d
VIX index
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
Indicatori
The VIX Index, or CBOE Volatility Index, is an indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that transforms historical volatility into an easy-to-interpret oscillator, placing the volatility range between 0 (minimum) and 100 (maximum) based on a configurable normalization period. Unlike a simple ATR, this oscillator shows you on the chart when volatility is abnormally low or high compared to its recent behavior. Additionally, the indicator provides context and information about the famous VIX Volatility
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Indicatori
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): Naviga i Cicli di Mercato con Fiducia su Tutti gli Asset Dalla sua introduzione nel 1993, l'Indice di Volatilità CBOE (VIX) è diventato la misura di riferimento per il rischio di mercato e la paura degli investitori nel mercato azionario. Letture VIX elevate segnalano una maggiore volatilità e spesso coincidono con i minimi di mercato, mentre letture basse suggeriscono compiacenza e i massimi di mercato. Ma cosa dire del vasto universo oltre S&P 500, Nasdaq e
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Indicatori
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Indicatori
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
Intervallo Giornaliero
231.58 235.11
Intervallo Annuale
187.30 252.11
Chiusura Precedente
234.13
Apertura
233.38
Bid
232.87
Ask
233.17
Minimo
231.58
Massimo
235.11
Volume
1.042 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.54%
Variazione Mensile
-1.60%
Variazione Semestrale
2.89%
Variazione Annuale
13.72%
20 settembre, sabato