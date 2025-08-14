Valute / CBOE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc
232.87 USD 1.26 (0.54%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CBOE ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 231.58 e ad un massimo di 235.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Cboe Global Markets Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CBOE News
- Citigroup taps Adam Inzirillo from Cboe for equities business
- Here's Why CBOE Global (CBOE) is a Strong Growth Stock
- SEC paves way for crypto spot ETFs with new listing rules
- Cboe’s Next Big Leap: Bitcoin And Ethereum Continuous Futures Scheduled For Nov. 10
- Cboe Plans to Offer ‘Continuous’ Futures for Bitcoin, Ether
- Cboe to launch continuous futures for bitcoin and ether in November
- Cboe plans Bitcoin, Ether continuous futures launch Nov. 10
- Cboe pianifica il lancio di futures continui su Bitcoin ed Ether il 10 novembre
- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Service
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Why CBOE Global (CBOE) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why CBOE Global (CBOE) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- NDAQ Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Buy?
- CME Group Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold CME Stock?
- CBOE Stock Rises 26.1% YTD: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Tracking Renaissance Technologies (RenTec) 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights S&P Global, Intercontinental Exchange, CME, Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets
- 5 Securities & Exchanges Stocks to Track as Industry Dynamics Evolve
- Miami International: Not Trading This Exchange Yet (NYSE:MIAX)
- Cboe Global Markets appoints Prashant Bhatia as head of strategy
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Cboe Global Markets increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
CBOE on the Community Forum
- VIX indicator for metatrader comming... (3)
- CBOE staff knew of problems in advance (1)
- VIX indicator comming....
- Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) to delay reopening the trading floor by one week
- Where to find CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) intraday data?
- Discussing the article: "Gain An Edge Over Any Market (Part IV): CBOE Euro And Gold Volatility Indexes"
Applicazioni di Trading per CBOE
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Benvenuti a HiperCube VIX Codice sconto del 25% su Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM Questo indicatore fornisce informazioni reali sul mercato del volume di sp500 / us500 Definizione HiperCube VIX, noto come CBOE Volatility Index, è una misura ampiamente riconosciuta della paura o dello stress del mercato. Segnala il livello di incertezza e volatilità nel mercato azionario, utilizzando l'indice S&P 500 come proxy per il mercato in generale. L'indice VIX è calcolato in base ai prezzi dei contratti d
FREE
VIX index
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
The VIX Index, or CBOE Volatility Index, is an indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that transforms historical volatility into an easy-to-interpret oscillator, placing the volatility range between 0 (minimum) and 100 (maximum) based on a configurable normalization period. Unlike a simple ATR, this oscillator shows you on the chart when volatility is abnormally low or high compared to its recent behavior. Additionally, the indicator provides context and information about the famous VIX Volatility
FREE
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): Naviga i Cicli di Mercato con Fiducia su Tutti gli Asset Dalla sua introduzione nel 1993, l'Indice di Volatilità CBOE (VIX) è diventato la misura di riferimento per il rischio di mercato e la paura degli investitori nel mercato azionario. Letture VIX elevate segnalano una maggiore volatilità e spesso coincidono con i minimi di mercato, mentre letture basse suggeriscono compiacenza e i massimi di mercato. Ma cosa dire del vasto universo oltre S&P 500, Nasdaq e
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
Intervallo Giornaliero
231.58 235.11
Intervallo Annuale
187.30 252.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 234.13
- Apertura
- 233.38
- Bid
- 232.87
- Ask
- 233.17
- Minimo
- 231.58
- Massimo
- 235.11
- Volume
- 1.042 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.72%
20 settembre, sabato